Anselmo up for Wylde Dimebag tribute

Phil Anselmo says he is open to teaming up with Zakk Wylde to write a tribute to Dimebag Darrell.

The former Pantera frontman says he would prefer to write and record a song celebrating Dimebag’s life, rather than penning a tribute to mark the 10th anniversary of the guitarist’s death.

It follows Wylde’s comments last year that he would like to fill in for Dimebag in a Pantera reunion to honour his friend.

Anselmo tells Artisan News: “If Zakk and I ever collaborated, if we wanted to write an homage to Dimebag together, that would be one thing and I would definitely be up for that. But not for his death, I would prefer to write a song that celebrated his life.

“I don’t think there’s any tribute in his death. I find it to be a more morose time of year for me.”

Wylde’s Black Label Society and Anselmo’s Down are currently on tour together and last week Anselmo joined Wylde’s band onstage for a performance of Pantera’s I’m Broken.

Anselmo has previously hinted he would be open to a Pantera reunion, but he and drummer Vinnie Paul – Dimebag’s brother – would need to settle their long-running feud before that could happen.

Vinnie said this week that he keeps Dimebag close to his heart as he continues his musical career, adding: “The only pressure I’ve ever felt is not to let my brother down, and not to let myself down.”

Dimebag was shot and killed while onstage with his band Damageplan in Columbus, Ohio, in December 2004. Last week, UFC welterweight contender Matt Brown told how he witnessed Dimebag’s murder.