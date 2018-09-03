Anneke van Giersbergen announces live album Symphonized

Anneke van Giersbergen will release a new live album later this year.

It’s titled Symphonized and was recorded in May this year when she performed two landmark orchestral shows with Residentie Orkest The Hague.

Symphonized will feature tracks from throughout van Giersbergen’s career including solo material and songs by Vuur, The Gentle Storm and The Gathering. It’ll launch on November 16 via InsideOut.

Van Giersbergen says: “Symphonized was recorded last May in Dutch venues 013 in Tilburg and Paard, The Hague, as I performed alongside the wonderful Residentie Orkest The Hague conducted by Arjan Tien.

“The orchestra is one of the leading Dutch symphony orchestras and regularly initiates cross-over projects. When artistic director Sven Arne Tepl invited me to create new renditions of songs I have previously recorded, I was immediately enthusiastic.

“I thought it was the perfect prelude to my 25-year anniversary next year, as I made my stage debut with The Gathering in 1994.

“The compelling arrangements were written by Marijn van Prooijen and Gijs Kramers. Instead of a band with additional symphonic accompaniment, we chose to solely use the instruments of the orchestra and I'm very proud of the results.”

Symphonized will be released on CD, gatefold 2LP/CD and on digital platforms.

Anneke van Giersbergen - Symphonized

1. Feel Alive

2. Amity (originally released by The Gathering)

3. Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki (originally released by Vuur)

4. Two Souls (originally released by Lorrainville)

5. When I Am laid In Earth (aria by Henry Purcell)

6. Travel (originally released by The Gathering)

7. Zo Lief (unreleased song in Dutch)

8. You Will Never Change

9. Freedom - Rio (originally released by Vuur)

10. Forgotten (originally released by The Gathering)

11. Shores Of India (originally released by The Gentle Storm)