Anna Phoebe trails solo record

Anna Phoebe has released a trailer for upcoming album Between The Shadow And The Soul.

It’s set for release on October 20 – and the former Roxy Music, Trans Siberian Orchestra and Jethro Tull violinist reports she’s excited to have concentrated fully on her own project.

Phoebe says: “I’ve been co-writing with Nicolas Rizzi for four years now. He and the other members of the band have expanded my playing. It’s been a real collaborative effort – we’ve all drawn on our musical experiences ranging from North Indian classical, jazz, rock and metal, and my own more Eastern style.”

Between The Shadow And The Soul follows four-track EP Embrace, released last November. The album is available for pre-order now.