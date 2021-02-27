Anna Phoebe covers Roxy Music, Bowie and more on new EP

Internationally renowned as a violinist, composer, producer and broadcaster Anna Phoebe covers the likes of Roxy Music, David Bowie, Faithless and more on a new covers EP.

The AVAWAVES musician, who has performed live with Jethro Tull, Anathema, Roxy Music, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, will release Icons, a six-track digital EP on March 5. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.

“I was thinking about the artists and songs I listened to whilst growing up," says Phoebe. "David Bowie, Nick Cave, Tracy Chapman, Neneh Cherry, Faithless and Roxy Music all represent parts of my past which have, in turn, infused my present. Memories are shape-shifting and full of shadows. They are sometimes reflective, sometimes hugely nostalgic and oftentimes fragmented. I wanted to create a meditative and melodic sound world for these tracks and this new prism refracted different interpretative possibilities for these seminal songs that shaped me”.

Pre-order Icons.