Angra launch Silent Call video

A still from the video

Angra have released a video for their track Silent Call.

It featured on their Secret Garden album, which was launched worldwide in 2015 and featured Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro.

The band said of the record: “Secret Garden brings together everything that has established Angra as one of biggest bands in its style: contemporary sound combined with inspired compositions.

“It shows the maturity of a band that, after 23 years on the road, continues with the same motivation and passion for music that drove the glorious beginning of the group.”

Angra are currently on the road in support of the album. Their next scheduled date in in Jacarta, Indonesia, on April 17.

Apr 17: Jacarta Festival Hammersonic, Indonesia

May 13: Florianopolis John Bull Pub, Brazil

May 15: Porto Alegre Bar Opiniao, Brazil

May 27: Belo Horizonte Music Hall, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia New Live, Brazil

Oct 07: Hanover Capitol, Germany

Oct 10: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Wely, Germany