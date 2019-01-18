Anglo Finnish proggers Wheel release video for Where The Pieces Lie

Hotly tipped new Anglo Finnish prog metallers Wheel have released anew promo video for Where The Pieces Lie. You can watch the promo below...

"We made the video for the song with the legendary Kakkis and Kimbe, who we have worked with several times before," the band tell Prog. "We wanted to express the isolation, frustration, anger and bitterness in the lyrics through the video's story and this was fantastically realised by Lassi Hurskainen, the video's extremely pissed off protagonist.



“We wanted to juxtapose suspense with the internal struggle of our main character; who is clearly suffering and desperate for a release from his burdens. For many of us, life is turbulent, chaotic and isolating; there is nothing else to do but keep marching forwards."

The band, who have supported Amorphis, will act as support to Soen on their forthcoming European tour where English fans can get a chance to see them at London's Islington Assembly Hall on March 25.

Wheel will release their debut album, Moving Backwards, through Odyssey Music Network on February 22.