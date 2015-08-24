Angels & Airwaves stream Into The Night

Angels & Airwaves have streamed their track Into The Night.

It precedes the release of Tom DeLonge’s latest Poet Anderson novel …Of Nightmares. The book is part of the former Blink-182 man’s planned series of 15 books, and it’s released on October 6. Angels & Airwaves will issue an EP of the same name on September 4, with Into The Night being the lead track from the EP.

DeLonge tells Rolling Stone: “It’s about walking the person you love through a nightmare. I believe that we all encounter those we love in our dreams all of the time.”

The novel and EP can be pre-ordered now.