Andy Tillison goes it alone on brand new The Tangent album

UK prog rockers The Tangent have shared a video for their brand new single Norh Star, which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album To Follow Polaris, which will be released through InsideOut Music on May 10.

As you will see from the band's new video, filmed in minus five degree temperatures in Yorkshire this January, with most of Andy Tillison's Tangent collaborators either out on tour with the likes of Steve Hackett, Soft Machine, Karnataka, David Cross, It Bites and Cyan as well as appearing on recordings by those artists and The Anchoret, The Michael Dunn Project, Argos and Retreat From Moscow, the band decided that leader/main writer Tillison would keep the material coming and would make an album by The Tangent entirely alone.

"Besides which" says Tillison, "I've always wanted to do this, use what I have learned from Luke, Jonas, Steve, Theo and many other alumni and take it to final production. Now was the time!"

"I could not have begun to make this record without having had the experiences of working with the band. So although the different instruments are not attempted to be played in the actual style of the normal lineup, they are inspired by the kind of things these guys do."

Tillison is at pains to point out that that the unique situation surrounding the recording of To Follow Polaris is a one-off. "The album is intended to be thought of as a regular Tangent album - but not as the future of the band," hge states. "It's everyone’s intention to make the FOURTEENTH album as The Tangent. For Five."

To Follow Polaris will be available as a limited deluxe Collector’s Edition CD mediabook (including bonus track and extensive 24-page booklet), gatefold 180g 2LP vinyl (also including bonus track) and as a digital album. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order To Follow Polaris.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

The Tangent: To Follow Polaris

1. The North Sky

2. A ‘Like’ In The Darkness

3. The Fine Line

4. The Anachronism

5. The Single (From A Re-Opened Time Capsule)

6. The North Sky (Radio Edit)

7. Tea At Bettys (Bonus Track)