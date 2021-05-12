Andy Tillison announces new project with Jonas Reingold and Roberto Tiranti

The Tangent's Andy Tillison has announced a brand new project with his Tangent band mate Jonas Reingold and former New Trolls and Labyrinth singer Robert Tiranti, which evokes memories of classic Italian prog.

TRT - Tillison Reingold Tiranti - will release their first album, Allium: Una Storia, through Reingold Records this summer. The album is a concept album which takes as its subject a real band Allium that Tillison saw play and jammed with in Italy when he was a teenager in the mid 1970s.

"One afternoon spent with this band was enough to decide my career for the rest of my life" says Tillison, who subsequently spent a long time searching for any information about them. "It was the first time I saw and touched a synthesiser; it was the first time I ever saw an electric band play. It was a golden moment on a holiday camp in Italy that has been an influence on every recording I have ever made in the past 46 years."

Allium: Una Storia is an imagining of the record Allium might have made. Written in the style of the music that they played, the band were joined by Italian lyricist Antonio De Sarno (Moongarden, Barock Project, Mangala Vallis) who, in keeping with Tillison’s original music, wrote the kind of lyrics that might have been penned by Allium at that time, which are sung by Tiranti.

All members of the band have contributed to the songwriting since inception. The album, whilst paying homage to this and many other forgotten Rock Progressivo Italiano bands, is all original material written in 2021.

The album features three songs the side long epic Mai Tornare and two shorter tracks Ordine Nuovo and Nel Nome Di Dio.

Pre-order Allium: Una Storia.

(Image credit: Tillison Reingold Tiranti)