Andy Summers and Robert Fripp's Complete Works 1981-1984 to be released in March

King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his Police compatriot Andy Summers are to have their complete recorded works released as The Complete Recordings 1981-1984 through DGM/Panegyric on March 28. You can listen to the previously unreleased track Skyline below.

The three CD and one Blu-ray set will feature both studio albums the pair recorded, 1982's I Advance Masked and 1984's Bewitched, along with a third album Mother Hold the Candle Steady which has been compiled from previously unreleased or unheard material, newly mixed and assembled by David Singleton which includes an alternative take of Maquillage and an early slower version of Parade.

Both studio albums and the new disc have been newly mixed in 5.1 DTS-HD MA surround and 24/96 hi-res stereo, and both original albums also feature the original stereo mixes, newly mastered in 24/96 hi-res stereo.

Also included is a ‘fly on the wall’ audio documentary – Can We Record Tony? – taken from Robert Fripp’s own archive cassettes of the two guitarists’ original improvisations and conversations, also in 24/96 hi-res.

The Complete Recordings 1981-1984 is presented in a 10-panel book-sized digi-sleeve with 16-page booklet including photos and sleevenotes from new interviews with Andy Summers and Robert Fripp by King Crimson biographer Sid Smith, as well as a ‘Tale of the Tapes’ page by David Singleton on how/where the previously unreleased material was recently discovered/sourced.

At the same time, I Advance Masked will be released on 200g audiophile vinyl, featuring Singleton's new 2024 stereo mix and including two previously unreleased tracks Skyline and Entropy Pulse.

Skyline you can listen to below. Entropy Pulse will be available as a digital single on all DSPs from February 28.7

