Andy Frasco And The UN release live promo

Andy Frasco And The UN have released a video for their track Blame It On The Pussy.

It was filmed at this year’s South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, and originally appeared on the LA band’s latest album Happy Bastards, launched in February via Ruf Records. And mainman Frasco says they were determined to replicate their live sound on the record.

He tells The Blues Magazine: “We wanted to capture what our live show is – the chaos and the fun. But I wanted to write sick songs too. I wanted to mess around with all these different styles: reggae, punk rock, flamenco and boogie-woogie.

“I like to call it ‘party blues’ because we’re trying to celebrate life.”

They head out on the road in April which includes dates in Europe and the US.

The full interview with Andy Frasco And The UN is in the latest edition of The Blues Magazine, out now in print, online and via TeamRock+.

Apr 15: Patchogue Blue Point Cask Festival, NY

Apr 26: Uden Koningsnacht, Netherlands

Apr 27: Dirksland Koningsdag, Netherlands

Apr 28: Lindewerra Gemeindesaal, Germany

Apr 29: Plauen The Ranch, Germany

Apr 30: Regensburg Kulturzentrum Alte Malzerei, Germany

May 01: Bamberg Live-Club, Germany

May 03: Berlin Bassy Club, Germany

May 04: Dortmund Blue Notez Club, Germany

May 05: Groningen Bevijdings Festival, Netherlands

May 05: Almere Centrum, Netherlands

May 07: Vlieland Here Comes The Summer Festival, Netherlands

May 08: Apeldoorn Gigant, Netherlands

May 11: New York Rockwood Music Hall, NY

May 14: Charleston Clay Center, WV

May 18: Columbus Woodlands Tavern, OH

May 21: Buena Camp Jam In The Pines, NJ

May 24: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH

May 26: Fort Wayne Brass Rail, IN

May 27: Chillicothe Summer Camp Music Festival, IL

Jun 02: Springfield Outland Ballroom, MO

Jun 03: Wichita Riverfest, KS

Jun 05: Little Rock Riverfest, AR

Jun 09: Ohamha Sokol Park, NE