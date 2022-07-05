Andy Bell streams reflective new single Lifeline

Ride and former Oasis guitarist Andy Bell has streamed his latest single, the reflective folk--driven Lifeline, which you can listen to below. Lifeline is taken from Bell's second solo album, Flicker, which was released through Sonic Cathedral earlier this year.

Flicker is an 18-track double that is framed as a conversation between Andy now and his younger self.

At the same time he's covered the Pentangle classic Last Flight (originally on the band's 1969 album Basket Of Light), which you can also listen to below.

“In my opinion it's important to be there for people we love who have gone down rabbit holes, ready to accept them when they come back,” explains Andy of the inspiration behind Lifeline. “I hope and want to believe that they will be back from the wilderness at some point.”

Bell has also announced the following live dates:

Jul 8: ITA Bologna Cortile Casalone

Jul 9: ITA Rome Cortile Teatro Garbatella

Jul 21: UK London The Social (w/Pye Corner Audio)

Jul 23: UK Enfield Livestock Festival

Sep 2: UK Forest Of Dean Watching The Forest Festival

Nov 12: Minehad Shiiine On Weekender

Get tickets.