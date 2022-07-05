Andy Bell streams reflective new single Lifeline

By ( ) published

Ride guitarist Andy Bell also covers Pentangle's Last Flight as b-side to new single.

Andy Bell
(Image credit: Press)

Ride and former Oasis guitarist Andy Bell has streamed his latest single, the reflective folk--driven Lifeline, which you can listen to below. Lifeline is taken from Bell's second solo album, Flicker, which was released through Sonic Cathedral earlier this year.

Flicker is an 18-track double that is framed as a conversation between Andy now and his younger self.

At the same time he's covered the Pentangle classic Last Flight (originally on the band's 1969 album Basket Of Light), which you can also listen to below.

“In my opinion it's important to be there for people we love who have gone down rabbit holes, ready to accept them when they come back,” explains Andy of the inspiration behind Lifeline. “I hope and want to believe that they will be back from the wilderness at some point.”

Bell has also announced the following live dates:
Jul 8: ITA Bologna Cortile Casalone
Jul 9: ITA Rome Cortile Teatro Garbatella
Jul 21: UK London The Social (w/Pye Corner Audio)
Jul 23: UK Enfield Livestock Festival
Sep 2: UK Forest Of Dean Watching The Forest Festival
Nov 12: Minehad Shiiine On Weekender

Get tickets.

Andy Bell

(Image credit: Sonic Cathedral)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.