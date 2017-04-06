Steve Howe: Don’t hold your breath for Yes reunion

Guitarist Steve Howe says it’s unlikely that a classic-era Yes reunion will happen in the future.

His quotes come after it was confirmed last month that former singer Jon Anderson would perform with the band this coming weekend at their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

But despite this, Howe has told fans not to “hold your breath” for anything else further down the road.

He said in a recent Q&A: “Before we can take on board ideas, there has to be a good line of communication. And as far as I understand, Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman aren’t really interested in doing this and we’re most probably not really interested in doing this either.

“Now that sounds like a big shut down, but in another way, one’s gotta understand that things aren’t always what they appear. Reinventing the Union tour is not really a concept that anyone from either of the lineups of Yes or ARW have endorsed.”

He adds: “So basically, I would say, it’s not foreseeable. I think there’s ways that we can celebrate Yes’ 50th year and most probably they want to as well.

“I think the complexity is unmeasurable by the fans – those things aren’t easy. It’s not any one person that’s particularly making it difficult, but people can make it difficult and then it’s gotta be done in the right spirit.

“I’d say don’t hold your breath.”

Asked if a follow-up to Yes’ 2014 album Heaven & Earth was on the cards, Howe responded: “We like the fact that people anticipate and enjoy new music. Much of our focus admittedly is on the great pieces from the 70s and around that era. So we take it slow.

“I tried to slow down Heaven & Earth because I thought maybe we could refine it. But we’ve gotta get some material that we think is really worthy of doing this – and that’s gonna take a bit more writing and a bit more collaboration.”

Yes will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on April 7 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York by Rush duo Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

This year’s other Rock Hall inductees are ELO, Pearl Jam, Journey, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur and Nile Rodgers.

