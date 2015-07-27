Anderson Ponty Band detail North American tour

The Anderson Ponty Band have announced a run of North American shows for later this year.

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson and jazz-fusion violinist Jean-Luc Ponty launched a Kickstarter campaign last year to help support the production of an album. The as-yet-untitled record is expected to be released in October.

Anderson said of the collaboration: “A breakthrough feeling came as I sang with Jean-Luc’s music. To be in a band again is exciting on so many levels. We’ll play and sing our way round the world and have fun.”

Joining Anderson and Ponty in the lineup are keyboardist Wally Minko, guitarist Jamie Dunlap, drummer Rayford Griffin and bassist Baron Browne.

The band say they’ll announce further dates in December.

Earlier this month, Anderson said he always wanted music to be cheaper to buy, but was told to keep his thoughts about pricing private.

Oct 27: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA Oct 29: Monmouth Count Basie Theatre, NJ Oct 30: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT Nov 01: Munhall Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead, PA Nov 03: Lake Charles The Arcadia Theatre, IL Nov 04: Milwaukee South Milwaukee Performing Arts, WI Nov 06: Detroit Music Hall Center, MI Nov 07: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON Nov 10: Washington Howard Theatre, DC Nov 11: Huntington The Paramount, NY Nov 13: New York Society For Ethical Culture, NY Nov 14: Boston Berklee Performance Center, MA Nov 17: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA Nov 18: Sacramento Crest Theatre, CA Nov 20: Beverly Hills Saban Theatre, CA Nov 21: Scottsdale Talking Stick Resort & Casino, AZ