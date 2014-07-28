Jon Anderson unveils his band

Former Yes vocalist Jon Anderson has unveiled his latest project featuring jazz-fusion violinist Jean-Luc Ponty, and says he's delighted to be working in a band again.

The Anderson Ponty Band is co-fronted by Ponty, known for his work with Frank Zappa, John McLaughlin, Return To Forever and more. It also features guitarist Jamie Dunlap, keyboardist Wally Minko, bassist Baron Browne and drummer Rayford Griffin.

They launch their live career with a three-week residency in Aspen, Colorado, and they’ve launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the recording of their debut album.

Anderson says: “A breakthrough feeling came as I sang with Jean-Luc’s music. To be in a band again is exciting on so many levels. We’ll play and sing our way round the world and have fun – for music is please, music is all that is, music is God!”

He and Ponty met years ago, but they’ve only been working together for the past three months. “It’s been an amazing year for me musically,” Anderson adds.

The album is set to include new material alongside classic tracks from the pair’s careers. The run of live shows, which start on September 20, will be recorded for a future live release.

Heaven & Earth, Yes’ first album with current frontman Jon Davison was launched earlier this month.