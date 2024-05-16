And So I Watch You From Afar announce new album Megafauna

Northern Ireland instrumental post-rock quartet And So I Watch You From Afar have announced they will release their seventh full-length album, Megafauna, through Berlin’s Pelagic Records on August 9.

The new album serves as an homage to both Portrush on the Irish North Coast and Northern Ireland capital Belfast; the two places the band refer to as home. ASIWFA have also shared the first single from the album, Do Mór, which has been described as a "playful collision of light-hearted guitar hooks, effortless jazz syncopation and the triumphant return of ASIWYFA’s inimitable wall-of-sound distortion."

"Megafauna is essentially a distilled moniker for our peers; all of the friends and characters that we’ve grown up with who’ve made us and our homes what they are today," explains guitarist Rory Friers. "Lockdown was an intensely introspective and reflective process, which put the comfort of community at the forefront of our minds throughout the writing process."

And So I Watch You From Afar will appear at Pelagic Fest, a two-day festival at the Muziekgieterij venue in Maastricht, Netherlands, on August 24 and 25, 2024 to celebrate the label's 15th anniversary.

The quartet have also announced live dates for December, which you can see below.

Pre-order Megafauna.

Dec 13: Manchester New Century Hall

Dec 14: Bristol Marble Factory

Dec 15: London Electric Brixton

Dec 16: Birmingham 02 Institute

Dec 17: Glasgow,Saint Lukes

Dec 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms