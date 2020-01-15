Anathema announce support acts for March tour

Anathema have announced that Rendezvous Point and Cynic guitarist Paul Masvidal will support them on their forthcoming European tour to celebrate the tenth anniversary of We're Here Because We're Here.

Rendezvous Point, who feature Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad, have being making serious headway since the release of last year's second album Universal Chaos.

Meanwhile Cynic guitarist Masvidal appears as a solo artist, having just released a trilogy of albums, Mythical, Human and Vessel. A new Cynic album is slated for release later this year.

Speaking of the tour, Anathema singer Vincent Cavanagh says: "The plan is to do two sets: the We’re Here Because We’re Here album in full and then a second set comprising the best stuff from the other records and maybe a brand new song or two. it has been almost 10 years, I’m really into the idea of this tour from a creative perspective.

"How will we play these songs live now? How will some songs have evolved in the meantime? What can we do with the visual production? It’s a great record to revisit as the themes are still as honest and personal as they’ve always been but there are more shafts of light that cut through the darkness."

Anathema We’re Here Because We’re Here 2020 European tour

Mar 06: Glasgow St Luke’s Church, UK

Mar 07: London Palladium, UK

Mar 08: Paris Le Trianon, France

Mar 09: Rennes Antipode, France

Mar 10: Bilbao Santana27, Spain

Mar 11: Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal

Mar 13: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Mar 14: Madrid BUT, Spain

Mar 16: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Mar 18: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary

Mar 19: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Mar 20: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Mar 21: Eindhoven Prognosis Festival, Netherlands

Mar 22: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 23: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany

Mar 24: Berlin Astra, Germany