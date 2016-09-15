An Endless Sporadic's Magic Machine available to stream in full

An Endless Sporadic have made their new album Magic Machine available to stream in full with Prog.

The band led by Zach Kamins issue their second album on September 16 (Friday) and it can be heard in its entirety below.

Magic Machine features guest appearances from Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess and Flower Kings mainman Roine Stolt.

Kamins previously said it’s a concerted effort to “bring out the true intention” of his band name.

He added: “I’ve always had a passion for music that was part of a bigger story, where ideas can take time to develop and be presented in many different ways.”

Rudess said: “Zach has an enormous musical talent that I’ve been aware of for a long time. It was my pleasure to play some tracks on Magic Machine, as well as to be part of this important step in his career journey.

“The album is filled with awesome compositions and great playing.”

Other guests on Magic Machine include Michael Iago Mellender of Sleepytime Gorilla Museum and Navene K from Animals As Leaders and Entheos.

An Endless Sporadic Magic Machine tracklist

The Departure Magic Machine Galactic Tactic Finding The Falls The Assembly Agile Descent Sky Run Through The Fog Sea Voyage Impulse II

