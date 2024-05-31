An Endless Sporadic announce European and UK live shows

US prog rockers An Endless Sporadic will play their very first shows in six years in Europe and the UK

US prog rockers An Endless Sporadic have announced a short run of live dates in Europe and the UK for August.

The dates will be the first time the band, led by guitarist/keyboardist Zach Kamins and who also feature Kyros guitarist Joey Frevola as well as Tony Solís (bass), Alberto Menezes (guitar, keyboards, flugelhorn, percussion) and Matt Graff (drums), will have performed since 2018!

"I'm so inspired and excited to bring An Endless Sporadic back to the stage stronger than ever," enthuses Kamins. "New music is also in the works!"

The band will play London's 229 venue on August 22, preceded by an appearance at France's Crescendo Festival -at Saint-Palais-sur Mer on August 19 and the Boerderij in Zoetermeer in the Netherlands on August 20.

The band headline the Saturday night of the Crescendo Festival, with The Flower Kings, who Kamins was a member of for several tours and three albums), will be headlining Sunday night.

The band co-headline the Boerderij show with Kyros.

An Endless Sporadic

