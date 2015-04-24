Amplifier go over the Black Rainbow

Amplifier have issued a live promo of their track Black Rainbow.

It’s lifted from their 2014 album Mystoria and was filmed at their intimate show at London’s Old Blue Last in March.

Sel Balamir, Matt Brobin, Steve Durose and Alexander Redhead are currently on tour across the UK with Black Moth and will headline the Desertfest prog stage, sponsored by Prog magazine, at London’s Jazz Cafe this weekend (April 25). They’re also headline the Foxrox festival, Leicester on July 5.

The band said: “Finally some UK shows – you’ll be getting the whole of Mystoria, plus some less-played classics new and old. Good dirty fun… see you at the front.”

Apr 24: Manchester Gorilla – with Black Moth

Apr 25: Desertfest, London Jazz Cafe

Apr 26: Southampton Talking Heads – with Black Moth

Apr 27: Brighton Haunt – with Black Moth

Jul 05: Leicester Foxrox Festival