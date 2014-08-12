Amplifier go live in November

Amplifier have confirmed two final shows for this year in support of fifth album Mystoria, due on September 8 via Superball Music.

They’ll play alongside Kerbdog and others at the Ritz in Manchester on November 15 and the Forum in London on November 16.

Guitarist Sel Balamir recently said of Mystoria: “It doesn’t aspire to emulate any of its predecessors. It’s just about the songs, pure and simple. We’ve gone back to just trying to write great songs and melodies, and that’s where we’ve decided to stay.”

The band launched a video for their track Named After Rocky last month.