Amorphis release first part of documentary on making of new album Halo

Finnish prog metallers Amorphis have released the first episode of a new documentary giving insights into the band's studio work on their upcoming album Halo. Watch drummer Jan Rechberger as he discusses his part of the album recording process, for which he cooperated with Oskari Auramo among others. You can watch the first part below.

"Of course, the production process was a bit different this time because of the Covid situation; everything had to be done remotely, so Jens [Bogren; producer] wasn't there to kick our arses," explains Rechberger. "But overall, the result will stand the test of time a bit better than our previous records in my opinion as it's even more progressive and even more unpredictable: it's a bit longer songs and I think even heavier, rhythmically more interesting and a sort of rougher."

At the same time the band have announced that they will release a a limited 7" blue/white vinyl version of their next single On The Dark Waters, which is due out on the newly-formed Atomic Fire label on January 28. On The Dark Waters is taken from Halo, which is released on February 11.

Amorphis have previously released a video for The Moon.

Pre-order Halo.