Amorphis plan nostalgia tour

Amorphis will mark the 20th anniversary of breakthrough album Tales From The Thousand Lakes by playing it in full on a brief European tour.

And guitarist Esa Holopainen admits there’s a nostalgic element to the shows, which will also feature rarely-performed material from the rest of their catalogue.

He says: “The years have flown by – and it feels great to see that the tooth of time has not diminished the value of the album. Several songs are still part of almost every gig.

“Although we’ve played them hundreds of times it’s still exciting to see the sheer emotion evoked by, for example, the piano into of Black Winter Day.”

He adds: “Most of us have feelings about the 1990s that are brought back to mind by the songs, so we’re certainly talking about nostalgia here.”

Amorphis’ last release was 11th album Circle, launched last year via Nuclear Blast.

Dec 26: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Dec 27: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Dec 28: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Dec 30: Prattein Z7, Switzerland

Dec 31: Essen Weststadthalle, Germany ** **