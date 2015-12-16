Amorphis confirm 2016 European tour

Amorphis have announced 37-date European tour for 2016.

Fresh off a tour with Nightwish and Arch Enemy, the Finnish outfit hit the road for headline shows in support of this year’s album Under The Red Cloud, starting in Hannover on March 3. Six UK dates and a show in Dublin are included in the run.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen says: “The Under The Red Cloud world tour started right after the record release and it’s been a great tour with Nightwish and Arch Enemy ever since.

“That said, I’m really stoked to hit the road for another leg of European dates starting in March. It will be the widest headlining tour in Europe for us to date and we’ll have great special guests along the way. It’s gonna be epic. So, see you on the road.”

Tickets are on sale now.

AMORPHIS UNDER THE RED CLOUD EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Mar 03: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 06: Stockholm Debaster Strand, Sweden

Mar 08: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Mar 09: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Mar 10: Drammen Union Scene, Norway

Mar 11: Bergen USF, Norway

Mar 12: Haugesund Byscenen, Norway

Mar 14: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Mar 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Mar 17: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Mar 18: Bristol Fleece, UK

Mar 19: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Mar 20: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland

Mar 22: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

Mar 23: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Mar 24: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Mar 25: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 26: Paris Le Petit Bain, France

Mar 27: Esch Sur Alzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Mar 29: Florence Viper Club, Italy

Mar 30: Rome Orion, Italy

Mar 31: Nova Gorice Mostnova, Slovenia

Apr 01: Novi Sad The Quartier, Serbia

Apr 02: Sofia Mixtape 5 Club, Bulgaria

Apr 03: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Apr 06: Wroclaw Alibi, Poland

Apr 07: Vienna Szene, Austria

Apr 08: Munich Backstage, Germany

Apr 09: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany

Apr 10: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Apr 12: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Apr 13: Berlin PBHF Club, Germany

Apr 14: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany

Apr 15: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Apr 16: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Apr 17: Bochum Matrix, Germany