Amorphis announce live streams for June

Finnish prog metallers Amorphis have announced two live streams for June. The band, who celebrate their 30th anniversary this year, were forced to cancel their official anniversary tour (the band are due to support Nightwish later this year, Covid-19 depending).

“Amorphis has received a lot of requests for live streaming, so we have now planned two different anniversary shows which will be streamed for the fans,” says the band’s guitarist and founding member Esa Holopainen. "No one knows how long this current situation will last, so these streams are probably the only Amorphis shows in the near future."

Amorphis will stream two separate show. The first of which is aimed for the band's fans in America, the second to home audiences in Finland, Europe, UK and Russia. Ticket buyers have the opportunity to watch the show again for 48 hours after the stream. In addition to the normal ticket, there will be a so-called support ticket that allows fans to support the band in the midst of a difficult situation. There will also be a special Stream From The North Side t-shirt design available that can only be purchased during the next two weeks.

International times for the shows are as follows:

Wed June 3rd 2020

Los Angeles 5pm

Chicago 7pm

New York 8pm

Mexico City 7pm

São Paulo 9pm

Tokyo 9am (+ 1 day)

Helsinki 3am (+1 day)



Thu June 4th 2020

Helsinki 9pm

Berlin 8pm

London 7pm

Moscow 9pm

Tokyo 3am (+ 1 day)

