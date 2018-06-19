Amorphis and Soilwork announce European co-headline tour

Amorphis and Soilwork have announced a European co-headline tour which is set to take place in early 2019.

The run of 30 shows will kick off at Oberhausen’s Turbinenhalle 2 on January 11 and wrap up at Pratteln’s Z7 on February 16. They’ll be joined on the road by Jinjer and Nailed To Obscurity.

Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen says: “We can't wait to hit the European roads and take the Amorphis live production to the next level with the Queen Of Time tour.

“We are really happy to bring the mighty Soilwork, Jinjer and Nailed To Obscurity to this tour as well. It's gonna be a blast from the past!”

Soilwork vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid adds: “We are very excited about touring with Amorphis, as the first tour for our upcoming album.

“Amorphis have been my favourite Finnish band since I was a teenager, when Tales From The Thousand Lakes was my daily soundtrack.

“Both of the bands' unique take on metal, will create an epic cocktail, as we roll through Europe on tour together. It's about time, I can't wait!”

Amorphis and Soilwork 2019 tour dates

Jan 11: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany

Jan 12: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Jan 13: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jan 14: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Jan 15: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Jan 16: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway

Jan 18: Hanover Capitol, Germany

Jan 19: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Jan 20: Krakow Klub Kwadrat, Poland

Jan 23: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Jan 25: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary

Jan 26: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 27: Zlín Masters of Rock Café, Czech Republic

Jan 28: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Solvakia

Jan 29: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Jan 30: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 01: Geiselwind MusicHall, Germany

Feb 02: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 03: Antwerp Trix Muziekcentrum, Belgium

Feb 04: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Feb 06: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Feb 07: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Feb 08: Madrid Mon, Spain

Feb 09: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Feb 10: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 12: Trezzo sull'Adda Live Music Club, Italy

Feb 13: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 14: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Feb 15: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 16: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland