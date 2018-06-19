Amorphis and Soilwork announce European co-headline tour

Amorphis and Soilwork have announced a European co-headline tour which is set to take place in early 2019.
The run of 30 shows will kick off at Oberhausen’s Turbinenhalle 2 on January 11 and wrap up at Pratteln’s Z7 on February 16. They’ll be joined on the road by Jinjer and Nailed To Obscurity.
Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen says: “We can't wait to hit the European roads and take the Amorphis live production to the next level with the Queen Of Time tour.
“We are really happy to bring the mighty Soilwork, Jinjer and Nailed To Obscurity to this tour as well. It's gonna be a blast from the past!”
Soilwork vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid adds: “We are very excited about touring with Amorphis, as the first tour for our upcoming album.
“Amorphis have been my favourite Finnish band since I was a teenager, when Tales From The Thousand Lakes was my daily soundtrack.
“Both of the bands' unique take on metal, will create an epic cocktail, as we roll through Europe on tour together. It's about time, I can't wait!”
Amorphis and Soilwork 2019 tour dates
Jan 11: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany
Jan 12: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Jan 13: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Jan 14: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Jan 15: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden
Jan 16: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway
Jan 18: Hanover Capitol, Germany
Jan 19: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany
Jan 20: Krakow Klub Kwadrat, Poland
Jan 23: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria
Jan 25: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary
Jan 26: Vienna Arena, Austria
Jan 27: Zlín Masters of Rock Café, Czech Republic
Jan 28: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Solvakia
Jan 29: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
Jan 30: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 01: Geiselwind MusicHall, Germany
Feb 02: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Feb 03: Antwerp Trix Muziekcentrum, Belgium
Feb 04: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Feb 06: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France
Feb 07: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Feb 08: Madrid Mon, Spain
Feb 09: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain
Feb 10: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Feb 12: Trezzo sull'Adda Live Music Club, Italy
Feb 13: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 14: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Feb 15: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Feb 16: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland