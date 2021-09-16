Amon Düül II announce two UK shows for March 2022

Legendary German experimentalists Amon Düül II have announced two rare UK appearances in the UK for March 2002.

They will play Manchester's Blues Kitchen on March 16 and London's Jazz Cafe on March 17.

The band still comprise many of the original members, including founder John Weinzierl (guitar, synths), guitarist Chris Karrer and vocalist Renate Kroetenschwanz (né Knaup), as well as Danny Fichelscher who replaced original Amon Düül II drummer Peter Leopald in 1972, percussionist Jan Kahlert and keyboard player Ulli Linzen.

These will be the band's first UK appearances since they performed at London's Village Underground in June 2015.

Get tickets for Manchester.

Get tickets for London.