Weather causes traffic chaos at Download

Fans are having a ball at Download 2016 despite the mud and rain

Bad weather has caused traffic chaos around the Download festival site, leading organisers to provide extra entrances at parking zones to ease congestion.

The final day of Download 2016 has seen yet more people converge on the Donington site where Iron Maiden are set to headline the Lemmy Stage tonight. And relentless rain has led to muddy conditions in carparks and camping areas, with a knock-on effect on the roads.

Download bosses say: “Heavy build up of traffic around Download. Please be patient. We’ve opened up additional entrances to South Car Park so more cars can get in. We’re working as fast as we can to get you off the roads.”

Some festival-goers have reported being stuck in traffic around Donington for more than two hours. And artists making their way to the site are also affected. Napalm Death – due to play the Dogtooth Stage at 7.50pm – say via Twitter: “Think we may have to cut across the fields to get to our stage. Some crazy traffic.”

Friday’s downpours were added to on Saturday, with headliners Black Sabbath performing to a drenched crowd. Sunday has started off in similar fashion with further rain forecast throughout the day.

Retailers are reporting that they’ve sold out of ponchos and supplies of welly boots are running low. But the weather hasn’t dampened the spirits of fans, who continue to flock to the various stages.

Tim Docherty tells TeamRock: “It wouldn’t be a proper festival without mud, would it? I’m glad I didn’t have to drive here this morning though, because it sounds like a bit of a nightmare.

“But in the arena, we’re having a ball as usual.”

Earlier today, Ghost pulled out of their scheduled appearance on the Maverick Stage as frontman Papa Emeritus III is unwell.

For ongoing Donington traffic and weather updates, keep an eye on the @downloadcops and @downloadfest Twitter accounts.