American Tears announce new album Free Angel Express

US pomp rockers American Tears will release their latest album, Free Angel Express, through Deko Entertainment on October 23.

It's the third album the band have released since keyboard player Mark Mangold reformed them in 2018. Free Angel Express features Alex Landenburg (Stratovarius, Kamelot, Rhapsody, Cyhra) on drums, with guest appearances by Barry Sparks (UFO, Dokken), Doug Howard (Touch, Utopia, Edgar Winter Band) and Charlie Calv (Angel, Shotgun Symphony).

“If I can convey and express an emotion, create a thought, a "moment", I'm good. It's music, but it's also life," explains Mangold, who has also fronted melodic rockers Touch, who played at the very first Monster Of Rock and AOR band Drive, She Said. "Gotta let the imagination fly. There was no one to confuse me so I just followed instincts and chased the adrenaline.”

American Tears: Free Angel Express

1. Sledgehammered

2. Set It On Fire

3. Free Angel Express/Resist/Outta Here

4. Not For Nothing

5. Glass

6. Everything You Take

7. Roll The Stone

8. Blue Rondo

9. Can’t Get Satisfied

10. Woke

11. Shadows Aching Karma

12. So Glow

13. Rise To The Light