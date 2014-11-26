American Football add extra UK dates

American Football have added two extra dates to their 2015 UK tour.

The original run of three dates sold out in 90 minutes, leading the re-formed emo outfit to add a second show in London as well as a second, matinee gig in Leeds.

The extra London show takes place on May 13 at the Electric Ballroom, while the new Leeds date takes place on May 15 at Leeds Brudenell Social Club – just hours before they take to the same stage for a show that night.

American Football say: “We were just blown away by the demand for tickets in the UK today. This means so much to us and wasn’t expected.”

The band split in 2000 following the release of their self-titled debut album the previous year. Mike Kinsella, Steve Lamos and Steve Holmes got back together earlier this year, with the addition of Mike’s cousin Nate Kinsella.

May 13: London Electric Ballroom

May 14: London Electric Ballroom

May 15: Leeds Brudenell Social Club (Matinee show)

May 15: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

May 16: Manchester Gorilla