Amenra and Boris announce co-headline UK and European tour

Amenra and Boris have announced a co-headline tour of the UK and Europe for early next year.

Starting in Bristol on February 14, the two bands will travel across the United Kingdom and the mainland until early March.

Following their monumental headline performance at Mammothfest in October, Amenra will be playing their first ever full UK tour having previously only played festivals such as Cult Of Luna’s Beyond The Redshift and Damnation. The Belgian post-metallers released their sixth full-length Mass VI last month.

“Amenra are looking forward to touring with Boris next year, and experiencing their notorious live show,” says Amenra’s vocalist Colin H. Van Eeckhout. “We hope that audiences will embrace and enjoy the different yet complimentary aspects of our respective live performances.

“This will be the first time Amenra have toured extensively across the UK, so we’re looking forward to playing to crowds in parts of the country we haven’t visited before, as well as returning to the places we have.”

Joining Amenra in this co-headline jaunt are Japanese experimentalists Boris, who released their 23rd album Dear earlier this year. Having just finished their own 25-year anniversary tour across the United States, this will be the first full UK tour for Boris in some time.

Amenra and Boris 2018 tour dates

Feb 14: Thekla, Bristol, UK

Feb 15: Heaven, London, UK

Feb 16: Arts Centre, Norwich, UK

Feb 17: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

Feb 18: Gorilla, Manchester, UK

Feb 19: St. Lukes, Glasgow, UK

Feb 20: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

Feb 21: Aeronef, Lille, France

Feb 22: Drucklufthaus, Oberhausen, Germany (no Boris)

Feb 23: Beatpol, Dresden, Germany

Feb 24: Progresja, Warsaw, Poland

Feb 25: Palac Akropolis, Prague, Czech Republic

Feb 26: A38, Budapest, Hungary

Feb 27: Kino Siska, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Feb 28: Locomotiv, Bologna, Italy

Mar 01: Monk, Rome, Italy

Mar 02: Santeria Social Club, Milan, Italy

Mar 03: Jubez, Karlsruhe, Germany

Mar 04: Patronaat, Haarlem, Netherlands