Amenra stream new song Plus Pres De Toi (Closer To You)

Amenra are premiering their new track Plus Pres De Toi (Closer To You) exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Mass VI, due for release on October 20 via Neurot Recordings.

“The song is about a profound longing, a sadness you carry within,” the band tell Metal Hammer. “The journey to come closer to the people, and things you loved and you miss.”

Plus Pres De Toi (Closer To You) is inspired by a translation of Nearer To God To Thee, a 19th-century Christian hymn.

“It made sense to write and sing in French,” they continue. Those words felt like they had a more poetic outcome than the English substitute. By using French and Flemish on this album, I felt like I could keep it a little closer to our hearts. It’s a part of our heritage.”

Mass VI is released October 20 via Neurot Recordings and is available to pre-order now.

Amenra Mass VI Tracklist

Children Of The Eye Edelkroone Plus Près De Toi (Closer To You) Spijt A Solitary Reign Diaken

