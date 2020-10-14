Amazon is offering up to 25% off rock vinyl, including these 8 classics

Amazon Prime Day deals are still coming thick and fast, and as part of this year's event there's some tasty savings to be had on rock vinyl.

If you've been thinking about starting up a vinyl collection for a while, it's time to strike while the iron's hot and the wax is cheap. We've got you started with a few of our favourite deals below, but there's any number of deals still to be had. Go forth and digital crate dig.

And remember, if it’s other deals you're after, like Prime Day headphone deals, or the best prices on Bluetooth speakers, turntables or even whisky, we’ve got you covered here at Louder.

Led Zeppelin - The Song Remains The Same Super Deluxe Boxset: £214.99 , now £126.78

Wherever it sits in the canon and whatever its limitations, for millions of second-generation Zeppelin fans, too young to see the band live, the film and soundtrack was a crucial imprinting. This super deluxe edition comes packed with extras including remastered audio, theatrical version of the film plus bonus content, a 28-page book featuring band photos and stills and an essay by Cameron Crowe, a replica of the Japanese program from 1977 and so much more.

Marillion - Clutching At Straws deluxe: was £92.20, now £52.05

Marillion's 1987 album got a lavish re-issue in 2018, including a stereo remix, a live set from the Edinburgh Playhouse in 1987, demos and a Blu-ray containing a 48/24 audio mix of Clutching At Straws and in stereo 5.1, The Last Straw documentary, bonus tracks and more.

Yes - Yes on vinyl: £28.99 , now £19.38

The debut 1969 album from the band who went on to be one of prog rock's driving forces. This debut is an illuminating template on which the group would quickly build, featuring some exceptional vocal harmonies, plus a harder edge and excellent musicianship.

AC/DC: Power Up (red vinyl): £28.59 , now £21.99

AC/DC's long-awaited 17th studio album will be released on November 13, while the album's first single, Shot In The Dark, was released last week. It features everything you'd expect from an AC/DC single, and we expect the album to do the same.

Eagles - Legacy: £136.99 , now £88.79

This bumper, career-spanning collection brings together all seven of the band's studio albums, and also include three live albums and a compilation of their singles and b-sides. Both the CD and LP editions will come with a 54-page hardbound featuring previously unreleased pictures, memorabilia and artwork from throughout Eagles' rich career.

David Bowie - The Mercury Demos: £85.99 , now £46.80

The Mercury Demos are as close to time travel as we can muster right now: 10 early recordings, captured live in one take to a Revox reel to reel tape machine in David Bowie's flat in spring 1969, accompanied by John 'Hutch' Hutchinson on guitar and vocals. Includes a version of Space Oddity which shows its "true context" for the first time.

Def Leppard: Hits Vegas: £40.83 , now £35.86

Def Leppard's smash hit 2019 residency at Zappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas is documented in this new vinyl pressing. It's out on October 16 but Amazon have cut the cost if you pre-order now. It's packed with 28 tracks, including acoustic rarities.

Twisted Sister - Live At The Marquee 1983: £25.99 , now £20.48

Ever wondered what it was like to see Twisted Sister in their hair-raising early days? This live album is pretty much as close as you're going to get, capturing the band as they were on the cusp of breaking through. Reissued for Record Store Day 2018.

