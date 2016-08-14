Amaranthe detail album no.4

Amaranthe have revealed details of their upcoming fourth album.

The follow-up to 2014’s Massive Addictive will be titled Maximalism – and it’ll be released on October 21 via Spinefarm Records.

They entered Gothenburg’s Top Floor Studios earlier this year to lay down tracks for the record with producers Jacob Hansen and Jakob Herrmann. And guitarist Olof Morck reports that their new material is more “diverse” than their previous work.

He says: “Maximalism is our manifesto to the world. We are genuinely thrilled with the new material, definitely our most diverse collection to date. Our trademark ‘bleeding edge’ modern metal remains intact, of course, but fused with an even broader range of genres than before.

“There’s everything here, including stadium rock, innovative pop and danceable super-hits. Expect these tunes to enter your mind on a permanent basis.”

Morck, Elize Ryd, Jake E Lundberg, Henrik Englund Wilhemsson, Johan Andreassen and Morten Lowe Sorensen are in the process of lining up a European headline tour for October and November this year.

While the dates have still to be released, Sonic Syndicate and Smash Into Pieces have already been confirmed as support.

Amaranthe Maximalism tracklist

Maximize Boomerang That Song 21 On The Rocks Limitless Fury Faster Break Down And Cry Supersonic Fireball Endlessly

The cover of Amaranthe's Maximalism

