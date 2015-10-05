Alter Bridge to hit studio in January

Mark Tremonti says Alter Bridge will record their fifth album early next year to kick off what will be a very busy 2016 for the guitar hero.

Tremonti is on the road with his self-titled solo band, but will spend the early part of next year in the studio with Myles Kennedy and co. He will then release the third Tremonti record Dust – which was recorded at the same time as current offering Cauterize – and then hit the road in support of that, before reconvening with Alter Bridge to tour what will be the follow-up to 2013’s Fortress.

Tremont tells the Metal Hammer Magazine Show on TeamRock Radio: “We’re gonna go in the studio in January, February and March to finish the fifth Alter Bridge album.

“It takes three or four months to set up an album, so after we’ve recorded the Alter Bridge record me and Myles will go off and tour for four months doing Tremonti and Slash, then come back for a fall Alter Bridge fiesta.”

As for what fans can expect from the fifth Alter Bridge album, Tremonti says he hopes for at least a slight change in direction from Fortress.

He adds: “It could go in any direction. I’ve got a ton of ideas in all different styles. Last time it was just one heavy idea after another and hopefully this time we can branch out and bring something new to the table.”

Hear the full interview on the Metal Hammer Magazine show on TeamRock Radio from 9pm on October 9. Tremonti play five UK dates in December.