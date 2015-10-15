Trending

Allusondrugs Am I Weird? EP due this month

By

Leeds band will issue latest record ahead of UK winter tour with We Are The Ocean

Allusondrugs will release an EP ahead of their UK winter tour.

The Leeds-based band issue Am I Weird? on October 23 on CD and digital formats. It’s available now for pre-order at their website.

Am I Weird? compiles all the group’s previous single releases and a limited-edition version comes complete with a bonus DIY hand-painted-sleeve CD featuring four different versions of the track Sunset Yellow.

The band head out on a UK tour next month alongside We Are The Ocean. Before that, they play at the Rawkus Save The children charity event in Liverpool on November 4.

ALLUSONDRUGS / WE ARE THE OCEAN UK WINTER TOUR 2015

Nov 04: Liverpool East Village Arts Club
Nov 09: Birmingham The Asylum
Nov 10: Cardiff The Globe
Nov 11: Bristol The Fleece
Nov 12: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Nov 13: Leeds University Mine
Nov 15: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah wah Hut
Nov 16: Newcastle O2 Academy 2
Nov 17: Manchester Sound Control
Nov 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Nov 20: London O2 Academy Islington
Nov 27: Leeds The Library (Allusondrugs headline)

