Allusondrugs Am I Weird? EP due this month

Allusondrugs will release an EP ahead of their UK winter tour.
The Leeds-based band issue Am I Weird? on October 23 on CD and digital formats. It’s available now for pre-order at their website.
Am I Weird? compiles all the group’s previous single releases and a limited-edition version comes complete with a bonus DIY hand-painted-sleeve CD featuring four different versions of the track Sunset Yellow.
The band head out on a UK tour next month alongside We Are The Ocean. Before that, they play at the Rawkus Save The children charity event in Liverpool on November 4.
ALLUSONDRUGS / WE ARE THE OCEAN UK WINTER TOUR 2015
Nov 04: Liverpool East Village Arts Club
Nov 09: Birmingham The Asylum
Nov 10: Cardiff The Globe
Nov 11: Bristol The Fleece
Nov 12: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Nov 13: Leeds University Mine
Nov 15: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah wah Hut
Nov 16: Newcastle O2 Academy 2
Nov 17: Manchester Sound Control
Nov 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Nov 20: London O2 Academy Islington
Nov 27: Leeds The Library (Allusondrugs headline)