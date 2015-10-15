Allusondrugs Am I Weird? EP due this month

Allusondrugs will release an EP ahead of their UK winter tour.

The Leeds-based band issue Am I Weird? on October 23 on CD and digital formats. It’s available now for pre-order at their website.

Am I Weird? compiles all the group’s previous single releases and a limited-edition version comes complete with a bonus DIY hand-painted-sleeve CD featuring four different versions of the track Sunset Yellow.

The band head out on a UK tour next month alongside We Are The Ocean. Before that, they play at the Rawkus Save The children charity event in Liverpool on November 4.

ALLUSONDRUGS / WE ARE THE OCEAN UK WINTER TOUR 2015

Nov 04: Liverpool East Village Arts Club

Nov 09: Birmingham The Asylum

Nov 10: Cardiff The Globe

Nov 11: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 12: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Nov 13: Leeds University Mine

Nov 15: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah wah Hut

Nov 16: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Nov 17: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 20: London O2 Academy Islington

Nov 27: Leeds The Library (Allusondrugs headline)