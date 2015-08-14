Allusondrugs stream Sunset Yellow

Allusondrugs have issued a video of their track Sunset Yellow.

The band re-recorded the song which originally appeared on their self-titled 2014 EP.

The track will also be released on limited-edition 7-inch purple vinyl for the Too Pure Singles Club on September 11.

The group have also added a run of UK dates in addition to their previously announced gigs which includes an appearance at London’s Vans Warped Tour on October 18. They’ll co-headline on selected dates with Brawlers.

Tickets are on sale now.

Oct 04: Norwich Owl Sanctuary (with Brawlers) Oct 05: Leicester Scholar Bar (with Brawlers) Oct 06: Hull Fruit (with Brawlers) Oct 07: High Wycombe Bucks SU (with Brawlers) Oct 09: Plymouth The Junction (with Brawlers) Oct 10: Middlesbrough Twisterella Festival Oct 12: Birmingham Rainbow Courtyard (with Brawlers) Oct 13: Chester Live Rooms (with Brawlers) Oct 14: Sheffield Bungalows And Bears (with Brawlers) Oct 18: London Vans Warped Tour

