All Time Low reach Wembley at last

All Time Low have confirmed a show at London's SSE Arena in Wembley on March 20 next year – and they'll film the event for a future DVD release.

It’s the US outfit’s first-ever arena show in the UK, and frontman Alex Gaskarth has vowed they’ll make the most of it.

He says: “Playing Wembley feels like it’s been a long time in the making. We can’t wait to get in front of London’s finest and rock the fuck out. This will be a show to remember.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, August 8. Special guests are to be announced in due course.