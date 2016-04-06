All Time Low issue Missing You promo

All Time Low have released a video for their single Missing You.

The song is taken from the band’s latest album Future Hearts, released last year via Hopeless.

Frontman Alex Gaskarth says: “We’ve always felt like the videos for our songs are a chance to do something outside the box.

“This time around we took that one step further and used it as an opportunity to connect with ATL fans all over the world and find out how the band, and music in general, has played a role in their lives.”

All Time Low play a number of festivals this year, including Download.

May 21: Baltimore Preakness InfieldFest, MD

Jun 04: Austin X Games, TX

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands