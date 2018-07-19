Alkaline Trio announce new album Is This Thing Cursed?

Is This Thing Cursed? Tracklisting 1. Is This Thing Cursed?

2. Blackbird

3. Demon and Division

4. Little Help?

5. I Can’t Believe

6. Sweet Vampires

7. Pale Blue Ribbon

8. Goodbye Fire Island

9. Stay

10. Heart Attacks

11. Worn So Thin

12. Throw Me To The Lions

13. Krystalline Available for pre-order now

Alkaline Trio have announced that a new studio album will be released later this year.

It’s titled Is This Thing Cursed? and it’s scheduled for digital release on August 31, with a vinyl release coming on October 19. The follow up to 2013's My Shame Is True, new single Blackbird is the first new material the band have released for five years.

Co-lead vocalist and bassist Dan Andriano says: “The songwriting process is almost like what it was back in the day. We would just kind of write a song, be excited about it, then move on. We wrote in that spirit in the studio. I really feel like we made a record that the old school fans are going to dig.”

Co-lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Skiba adds: “Some people thought we were done. We announced a tour and a lot of the shows are already sold out. Nobody knows that we made a new record. It's not unlike getting somebody that you care about something extra super special for their birthday and you're really excited to give it to them. It feels kind of like that.”



Listen to single Blackbird below.





Alkaline Trio will be heading out on a US tour later in the year. Find full tour dates below.

Aug 03: The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

Aug 04: Emo’s Austin, Austin, TX

Aug 06: The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

Aug 08: Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

Aug 09: Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, OH

Aug 10: Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

Aug 11: Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY

Aug 13: Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale, PA

Aug 14: ams Head Live!, Baltimore, MD

Aug 16: Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

Aug 17: Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

Aug 18: House of Blues, Boston, MA

Aug 19: Electric Factory, Philadelphia, PA

Aug 21: The NorVA, Norfolk, VA

Aug 22: Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

Aug 24: Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN

Aug 25: The Masquerade - Heaven, Atlanta, GA

Aug 26: House of Blues, Orlando, FL

Oct 04: The Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

Oct 05: The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 06: Warfield Theatre, San Francisco, CA

Oct 08: Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

Oct 09: Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

Oct 11: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 12: Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

Oct 14: Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV

Oct 15: House of Blues, San Diego, CA

Oct 16: Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ

Oct 18: The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA