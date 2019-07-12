Alien Weaponry launch epic video for Blinded

Rising stars of New Zealand metal Alien Weaponry, fresh from a triumphant main stage set at this year's Download Festival, have launched a video for Blinded. The song originally appeared on the b-side of their recent Ahi Kā single.
The video was directed by Dwayne-Francis Kyle and edited by Piotr Kwasnik, who worked with the band on previous videos for Kai Tangata, Ahi Kā, Whispers and Holding My Breath.
"The song has very personal meaning for me," says vocalist Lewis de Jong. "But we wanted the video to leave things more open, so people can interpret it their own way.
"Piotr and Dwayne have really captured the notion of altered realities that we were going for, and we hope people will find their own messages in the images and the music."
Alien Weaponry are currently in tour in Europe, and head to the US in September for dates with Black Label Society and Black Dahlia Murder, before embarking on their own series of headline North American shows. Full dates below.
Alien Weaponry European Tour
12.07.2019 ES - Barcelona / Sala Boveda
15.07.2019 IT - Milan / Circolo Magnolia
16.07.2019 IT - Padova / Parco Della Musica
20.07.2019 NL - Eindhoven / Dynamo Metalfest 2019
22.07.2019 SL - Tolmin / MetalDays Festival 2019
24.07.2019 HU - Budapest / Dürer Kert
27.07.2019 PL - Warsaw / klub Stodola Batorego
03.08.2019 DE - Stuttgart / Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
06.08.2019 DE - Munich / Backstage Werk
07.08.2019 DE - Dresden / Alter Schlachthof
08.08.2019 CZ - Josefov / Brutal Assault 2019
10.08.2019 NL - Leewarden / Into The Grave Festival 2019
11.08.2019 BE - Kortrijk / Alcatraz 2019
16.08.2019 AT - Graz / Metal On The Hill Festival 2019
US dates with Black Label Society and Black Dahlia Murder
11.09.2019 US - Ventura, CA /The Majestic Ventura Theater
13.09.2019 US - Boise, ID / Knitting Factory
14.09.2019 US - Spokane, WA / Knitting Factory
15.09.2019 US - Missoula, MT / The Wilma
16.09.2019 US - Billings, MT / The Pub Station
18.09.2019 US - Colorado Springs, CO / The Black Sheep
20.09.2019 US - Albuquerque, NM / Sunshine Theater
21.09.2019 US - Odessa, TX / Dos Amigos
23.09.2019 US - Baton Rouge, LA / Varsity Theatre
28.09.2019 US - Belvidere, IL / The Apollo Theatre AC
04.10.2019 US - Boston, MA / House of Blues Boston
10.10.2019 US - Destin, FL / Club LA
12.10.2019 US - Manchester, TN / Exit 111 Festival
US headline shows
13.10.2019 US - Kansas City, MO / Riot Room
16.10.2019 US - Window Rock, AZ / Window Rock Sports Center
17.10.2019 US - Phoenix, AZ / Club Red
20.10.2019 US - Anaheim, CA / Chain Reaction
21.10.2019 US - Sacramento, CA / Holy Diver
23.10.2019 US - Portland, OR / Hawthorn Theatre
24.10.2019 CA - Vancouver, BC / Biltmore Cabaret
26.10.2019 US - Seattle, WA / Chop Suey