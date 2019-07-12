Alien Weaponry launch epic video for Blinded

Rising stars of New Zealand metal Alien Weaponry, fresh from a triumphant main stage set at this year's Download Festival, have launched a video for Blinded. The song originally appeared on the b-side of their recent Ahi Kā single.

The video was directed by Dwayne-Francis Kyle and edited by Piotr Kwasnik, who worked with the band on previous videos for Kai Tangata, Ahi Kā, Whispers and Holding My Breath.

"The song has very personal meaning for me," says vocalist Lewis de Jong. "But we wanted the video to leave things more open, so people can interpret it their own way.

"Piotr and Dwayne have really captured the notion of altered realities that we were going for, and we hope people will find their own messages in the images and the music."

Alien Weaponry are currently in tour in Europe, and head to the US in September for dates with Black Label Society and Black Dahlia Murder, before embarking on their own series of headline North American shows. Full dates below.

Alien Weaponry European Tour

12.07.2019 ES - Barcelona / Sala Boveda

15.07.2019 IT - Milan / Circolo Magnolia

16.07.2019 IT - Padova / Parco Della Musica

20.07.2019 NL - Eindhoven / Dynamo Metalfest 2019

22.07.2019 SL - Tolmin / MetalDays Festival 2019

24.07.2019 HU - Budapest / Dürer Kert

27.07.2019 PL - Warsaw / klub Stodola Batorego

03.08.2019 DE - Stuttgart / Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

06.08.2019 DE - Munich / Backstage Werk

07.08.2019 DE - Dresden / Alter Schlachthof

08.08.2019 CZ - Josefov / Brutal Assault 2019

10.08.2019 NL - Leewarden / Into The Grave Festival 2019

11.08.2019 BE - Kortrijk / Alcatraz 2019

16.08.2019 AT - Graz / Metal On The Hill Festival 2019

US dates with Black Label Society and Black Dahlia Murder

11.09.2019 US - Ventura, CA /The Majestic Ventura Theater

13.09.2019 US - Boise, ID / Knitting Factory

14.09.2019 US - Spokane, WA / Knitting Factory

15.09.2019 US - Missoula, MT / The Wilma

16.09.2019 US - Billings, MT / The Pub Station

18.09.2019 US - Colorado Springs, CO / The Black Sheep

20.09.2019 US - Albuquerque, NM / Sunshine Theater

21.09.2019 US - Odessa, TX / Dos Amigos

23.09.2019 US - Baton Rouge, LA / Varsity Theatre

28.09.2019 US - Belvidere, IL / The Apollo Theatre AC

04.10.2019 US - Boston, MA / House of Blues Boston

10.10.2019 US - Destin, FL / Club LA

12.10.2019 US - Manchester, TN / Exit 111 Festival

US headline shows

13.10.2019 US - Kansas City, MO / Riot Room

16.10.2019 US - Window Rock, AZ / Window Rock Sports Center

17.10.2019 US - Phoenix, AZ / Club Red

20.10.2019 US - Anaheim, CA / Chain Reaction

21.10.2019 US - Sacramento, CA / Holy Diver

23.10.2019 US - Portland, OR / Hawthorn Theatre

24.10.2019 CA - Vancouver, BC / Biltmore Cabaret

26.10.2019 US - Seattle, WA / Chop Suey