Alice In Chains, Lenny Kravitz to support Guns N' Roses

Alice In Chains and Lenny Kravitz have been confirmed as support acts on select dates of Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour.

Grunge heroes AIC will be onboard for shows in Detroit, Washington, Kansas City and Chicago while Kravitz will support in Boston and New York.

Axl Rose and Slash confirmed earlier this year that they’d reunited and they made their comeback with an intimate Los Angeles show before dates in Las Vegas and at Coachella.

Further dates are expected to be announced for the Not In This Lifetime tour in due course.

Axl Rose, meanwhile, has been filling in for Brian Johnson in AC/DC.

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour 2016

Jun 23: Detroit Ford Field, MI (with AIC)

Jun 26: Washington Landover FedExField, MD (with AIC)

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO (with AIC)

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (with AIC)

Jul 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (with AIC)

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 20: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 23: New York MetLife Stadium, NY (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 24: New York MetLife Stadium, NY (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Guns N' Roses: The TeamRock Archives