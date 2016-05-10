Alice In Chains announce US summer tour

Alice In Chains have announced a summer US tour.

The 13-date run of shows kicks off in Portland, Oregon, on July 6 and wraps up in New York on July 25. They’ll also perform at the Rock Allegiance festival in Pennsylvania on September 17.

The band say: “Alice In Chains rides again this summer. Headline dates are on sale this Friday. Go to aliceinchains.com for more info and tickets.”

AIC’s latest album was 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, their second with vocalist William DuVall.

Alice In Chains 2016 US summer tour

Jul 06: Portland Schnitzer Hall, OR

Jul 08: Seattle Paramount, WA

Jul 09: Spokane INB Performing Arts Center, WA

Jul 11: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Jul 12: Denver Paramount Theater, CO

Jul 15: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 16: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 17: Detroit Freedom Hill, MI

Jul 19: Warren Packard Music Hall, OH

Jul 20: Bethlehem Sands Events Center, PA

Jul 22: Verona Turning Stone Casino, NY

Jul 23: Atlantic City Mark G Etess At Taj Mahal, NJ

Jul 25: New York Beacon Theater, NY

Sep 17: Chester Rock Allegiance, PA