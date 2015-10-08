Trending

Alexisonfire announce farewell show package

Live At Copps recorded at 2012 final gig set for 4LP/Blu-ray release

Alexisonfire have announced they’ll release a limited-edition album entitled Live At Copps.

It was recorded at their farewell show at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Canada in 2012 and will be issued in a 4LP/Blu-ray package.

Only 1600 will be made available and pre-orders are being taken for the 24-track record, with the Blu-ray featuring video from the gig along with bonus extras.

Last month, guitarist Wade McNeil stated the band were “officially back” but the group later played down hopes of a permanent reunion.

Live At Copps tracklist

  1. Young Cardinals
  2. Boiled Frogs
  3. Heading For The Sun
  4. .44 Caliber Love Letter
  5. Drunks, Lovers, Sinners And Saints
  6. No Transitory
  7. Crisis
  8. Rough Hands
  9. Charlie Sheen VS Henry Rollins
  10. Born and Raised
  11. Waterwings (And Other Poolside Fashion Faux Pas)
  12. You Burn First
  13. We Are The Sound
  14. Keep It On Wax
  15. Accept Crime
  16. Mailbox Arson
  17. Get Fighted
  18. Old Crows
  19. The Northern
  20. Dogs Blood
  21. Accidents
  22. Pulmonary Archery
  23. This Could Be Anywhere In The World
  24. Happiness By The Kilowatt
