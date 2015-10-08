Alexisonfire announce farewell show package

Alexisonfire have announced they’ll release a limited-edition album entitled Live At Copps.
It was recorded at their farewell show at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Canada in 2012 and will be issued in a 4LP/Blu-ray package.
Only 1600 will be made available and pre-orders are being taken for the 24-track record, with the Blu-ray featuring video from the gig along with bonus extras.
Last month, guitarist Wade McNeil stated the band were “officially back” but the group later played down hopes of a permanent reunion.
Live At Copps tracklist
- Young Cardinals
- Boiled Frogs
- Heading For The Sun
- .44 Caliber Love Letter
- Drunks, Lovers, Sinners And Saints
- No Transitory
- Crisis
- Rough Hands
- Charlie Sheen VS Henry Rollins
- Born and Raised
- Waterwings (And Other Poolside Fashion Faux Pas)
- You Burn First
- We Are The Sound
- Keep It On Wax
- Accept Crime
- Mailbox Arson
- Get Fighted
- Old Crows
- The Northern
- Dogs Blood
- Accidents
- Pulmonary Archery
- This Could Be Anywhere In The World
- Happiness By The Kilowatt