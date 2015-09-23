Alexisonfire play down reunion hopes

Alexisonfire have distanced themselves from announcing a full-blown comeback.

Guitarist Wade McNeil said during a performance last week in Toronto that the band were “officially back.”

However they’ve now played down hopes of a permanent reunion via Facebook.

They say in a statement: “’Alexisonfire is officially back’ may well be true, but it seems some may be reading into this more than they should.

“The truth is, nothing has really changed. We all have our own careers and families which require our attention and as far as Alexisonfire is concerned, there are no immediate plans.

“What ‘Alexisonfire is back’ does mean is that the five of us are back in each other’s lives and are as good friends now as we’ve ever been. If we’re lucky, we’ll see you out there again. Thank you for sharing in the moment with us.”

The Canadian band announced earlier in the year they were reuniting for a run of summer festival dates including Reading and Leeds and venues in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary.

The band split in 2012 after their farewell tour.