Alexisonfire: We're back for good

Alexisonfire have confirmed their reunion is permanent and promised fans they’ll “never leave you again.”

The Canadian post-hardcore heroes announced earlier this year that they had reunited for a run of summer festival dates, but they didn’t say whether they were back together for good.

The band split in 2012 after a string of farewell shows.

During the band’s performance at Riot Fest in Toronto at the weekend, guitarist Wade MacNeil said: “Thank you for believing in this band when we couldn’t even believe in this band. Thank you for sticking with us. We promise to never leave you again. No more sentimental shit. Alexisonfire is officially back.”

No additional tour dates have been announced as yet.