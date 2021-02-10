Alexi Laiho’s final recordings will be released in April

The last songs recorded by Alexi Laiho will be released in April.

Bodom After Midnight, the band he formed in 2020 after splitting Children Of Bodom, have announced the posthumous Paint The Sky With Blood EP as a tribute to the singer and guitarist, who died in December 2020.

The EP features two original Bodom After Midnight songs, Payback’s A Bitch and Paint The Sky With Blood, along wth a cover of Where Dead Angels Lie by Swedish black metal icons Dissection

Bodom After Midnight say: “Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out, so we are happy that we can fulfil his wish. Needless to say that we are honoured and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and unleash it the way he wanted it to. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music, legacy and the man himself."

Paint The Sky With Blood will be released April 23 via Napalm Records.

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer is an epic tribute to Alexi Laiho, who died unexpectedly in December. It features an in-depth look back over his life and career, as well as tributes and memories from members of Nightwish, Mastodon, Avatar and more.

