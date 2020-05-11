Alex Skolnick, Charlie Benante, Ra Diaz and Brandon Yeagley cover Rush's Red Barchetta

Alex Skolnick and musician pals Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz and Crobot singer Brandon Yeagley have released a new lockdown video showing them cover Rush's Red Barchetta. You can see their efforts below.

We previously showed you the group's initial take on the Rush instrumental YYZ, and they've also covered Freewill, their first take on a vocal Rush song for which Crobot singer Yeagley joined the original trio. You can also watch that video below.

"Once again, we’ve been completely knocked out by the responses to our video tribute to the one and only Rush, thank you," says Testament guitarist Skolnick. "This time, we’ve decided to follow up our most recent track (and our first vocal song, Freewill) with another one of our favourites, Red Barchetta.

"Sadly, our completion of this video coincides with breaking news of the loss of one of rock’n’roll’s greatest pioneers, Little Richard. It’s difficult to find a more sonically different pair of acts than Rush and Little Richard but it’s safe to say (and we’re sure the boys from Toronto would agree) that Little Richard blazed a trail for all of us with a force befitting of the subject of Red Barchetta - a high powered sports car from the same time period in which Little Richard was first emerging as an artist. This song is dedicated to him and we hope it brightens up your day."

Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.