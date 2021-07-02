Alex Lifeson to release new album later this year

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has been working on a new ten-track album that will be released later this year. He's been working with former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran and vocalist Maiah Wayne on a brand new project under the name Envy Of None.

Lifeson confirmed to Guitar World that work was nearly completed on the new album.

“Andy approached me about four years ago, shortly after the last Rush tour, about adding some guitar on some of the things he was doing,” Lifeson states. “I did that. A few months later, he sent another one, and did that.

“Then we started getting more serious, and then we found a great singer, Maiah Wynne,” he continued. “So we’ve basically done an album’s worth of material that we hope to release sometime soon. I’m really excited about that.”

When asked when the new music might see the light of Day, Lifeson responded, "We’re just working on that part. All the music is recorded. We are mixing currently. We’re in a good place, but it is very challenging.

“The industry is so, so very different than it was certainly 10 years ago, never mind last year,” he added. “We’ll see. Hopefully late summer, early fall we might have something. But we are very, very excited about it. It’s pretty cool stuff, I think.”

In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock website, Curran revealed a bit more about what the new music sounds like.

“It’s like, if you can picture maybe Massive Attack with a little bit of some electronic stuff with Nine Inch Nails influences, with this beautiful voice and some very, very dark, heavy sounds. That’s kind of what this project sounds like.”

Lifeson recently released two brand new songs, Kabul Blues and Spy House, which he recorded with Curran, although whether they form part of this project is not known.