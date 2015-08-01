Alestorm issue Magnetic North video

Alestorm have released a video for their track Magnetic North.

And the band report that they chose to issue the promo now to mark the one-year anniversary of their fourth album Sunset Of The Golden Age.

The Scottish pirate metal outfit say: “What a crazy year it’s been. This is probably the most ridiculous music video from a folk/power/whatever metal band ever.

“If you can think of a sillier one, let us know, and we’ll send you a year’s supply of ham!”

Alestorm will tour Australia and New Zealand with seven dates scheduled for November where they’ll be joined by Lagerstein. They’ll then return to the UK for a run of shows in February with Sabaton: http://goo.gl/2aRaqP

Nov 20: Wellington Valhalla Nov 21: Auckland Whammy Bar Nov 24: Perth Amplifier Bar Nov 26: Brisbane Max Watts Nov 27: Adelaide Fowler’s Nov 28: Sydney Manning Bar Nov 29: Melbourne 170 Russell